Japan venture strives to spread its wagyu evaluation tech using AI

Newsfrom Japan

A university-launched venture in Japan has been striving to spread its meat quality evaluation technology using artificial intelligence, aiming to make the wagyu beef grading done by human eyes more precise, while using the data to improve cattle breeding. MIJ labo Inc. in the northernmost main island of Hokkaido has developed cameras that use an AI system to calculate more than 10 factors such as the density and color of marbling by taking a picture of the surface of a carcass. "A fair evaluation of luxury wagyu will be an advantage in marketing them overseas. I hope our products will be wide...