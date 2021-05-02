Baseball: Ohtani has run, RBI, steal as Angels beat Mariners

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani scored a run, drove in another and stole a base Saturday for the Los Angeles Angels in a 10-5 win over the Seattle Mariners. Batting second in the lineup as the designated hitter, Ohtani scored in the first inning on a Mike Trout home run after drawing a walk against Seattle starter Ljay Newsome (1-1) and stealing second base. A run-scoring groundout by the Japanese two-way star gave the Angels a 4-0 lead over their American League West rivals in the top of the second at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. Ohtani, who launched his eighth home run of the season a day earlier in a 7-4 loss to...