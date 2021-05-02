Basketball: Hachimura scores 18 as Wizards lose to Mavericks

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura hit some big buckets down the stretch Saturday on his way to 18 points for the Washington Wizards in a nail-biting 125-124 road loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The second-year forward shot 7-from-11 for the night, including a clutch three-pointer that gave Washington a 118-116 lead with 2:27 left, before the Mavs pulled out the win on a last-ditch triple from Dorian Finney-Smith. Russell Westbrook led the Wizards at American Airlines Center in Dallas with 42 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists in a toe-to-toe battle against the Mavs' Slovenian superstar Luka Donkic, whose 20 assists ...