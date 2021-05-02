Baseball: Tigers rookie Sato cleans up against Carp

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie Teruaki Sato's fifth-inning grand slam brought the Hanshin Tigers from behind in their 7-3 Central League win over the Hiroshima Carp on Sunday. Sato's eighth home run of the season made a winner out of Joe Gunkel (5-0). Sato moved up in the league-leading Tigers order to fourth and started at third base instead of right field, where he had been playing, and delivered after starting the game 0-for-2. The left-handed hitting slugger went down for a low changeup from Carp starter Yusuke Nomura and drove down the line and into the seats at Koshien Stadium, empty due to a coronavirus state ...