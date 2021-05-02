Soccer: Patric penalty earns point for Gamba against Cerezo in derby

Newsfrom Japan

Patric came off the bench to net an equalizer from the penalty spot as Gamba Osaka salvaged a 1-1 draw away in their derby against Cerezo Osaka, who missed a first-half penalty at an empty Yanmar Stadium. Gamba, who did not play in March due to coronavirus infections within the club, entered the game with only one goal from seven games and continued to struggle for openings. But the Brazilian forward netted the leveler in the 82nd minute after Cerezo's Mutsuki Kato handled inside the area. "My goal allowed us to get a point away from home and it is a boost to the team's confidence. It will hav...