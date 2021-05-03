CORRECTED: FEATURE: Aged like fine wine? Reviving the forgotten culture of vintage sake

Newsfrom Japan

Fine wine is not the only thing that gets better with age, and a venture firm hopes to prove that by reviving the long-forgotten culture of Japan's homegrown vintage sake. Since launching Takumi Sousei Inc., Akihiko Yasumura has contacted over 1,000 breweries across Japan and visited more than 100 to select the best aged sake to rebrand under the high-end Inishie no Bishu label. "It's the same as scouting star talent, you're discovering some potential that has been lying dormant, and you're selling it by changing the way you present it," said Yasumura. As a former career consultant at major Ja...