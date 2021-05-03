Fire-hit Shuri Castle recreated in miniature form at theme park

Newsfrom Japan

Shuri Castle, a symbol of Okinawa located at a UNESCO World Heritage site that burned down in the southern Japan prefecture in 2019, has been recreated in miniature form at a theme park in Nikko, a popular tourist spot north of Tokyo. The 1:25 scale replica of the castle, which is currently being reconstructed, has been on display since April 24 at Tobu World Square that features models of world-famous landmarks. On public display are 24 replica buildings, including a 62-centimeter-high Seiden main hall and a 44-cm-high Nanden south hall, in a 120-square-meter space at the park in the popular ...