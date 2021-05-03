Baseball: Ohtani questionable for start after being hit by pitch

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani is questionable for his scheduled start Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays after being hit in his pitching arm by a fastball during the Los Angeles Angels' 2-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners, Angels manager Joe Maddon said. Batting second in the lineup as designated hitter, Ohtani took a 93.4 mile-per-hour (150 kilometer-per-hour) fastball from Mariners starter Justus Sheffield near the right elbow in the first inning of the American League West clash Sunday at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. The Japanese two-way star was visibly in pain, but remained in the game and promptly stole second ...