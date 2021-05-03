H.K. press freedom index falls to record low: survey

Newsfrom Japan

Press freedom in Hong Kong has dwindled to a record low following the enactment of China's national security law and media persecutions led by the Hong Kong government, according to the annual survey by the Hong Kong Journalists Association released Monday. The press freedom rate is now 32.1 on a 100-point scale, marking a drop of four points for two consecutive years, according to the 2021 Press Freedom Index. The result of the survey showed that 91 percent of 367 responding journalists said press freedom in Hong Kong had worsened from a year ago and 85 percent blamed the Hong Kong government...