H.K. economy grows 7.8 percent in 1st quarter, ending shrinking trend

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong's economy grew by 7.8 percent in the first three months of 2021 from a year earlier, ending a six-quarter shrinking trend due to robust external trade and a low comparison base last year, according to official data released Monday. The territory's gross domestic product showed high growth as total exports of goods jumped 30.6 percent, a big increase from 5.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to advance estimates published by the Census and Statistics Department. "The Hong Kong economy saw a visible recovery in the first quarter of 2021, ending the streak of year-on-yea...