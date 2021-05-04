Basketball: Hachimura scores 27 as Wizards outgun Pacers

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura marked his 100th NBA game with a 27-point outburst Monday, leading the Washington Wizards in scoring in a 154-141 victory over the Indiana Pacers that could impact the playoff race. The second-year forward shot 12-for-19 from the floor in 31 minutes at Washington's Capital One Arena to help the 10th-place Wizards improve to 30-35 and move within half a game of the ninth-place Pacers in the Eastern Conference standings. Hachimura grabbed seven rebounds and threw down several big dunks as he continued his streak of double-digit scoring in every game since returning on April 26 from...