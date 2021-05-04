Japanese startup to carry UAE lunar rover to Moon in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese startup Ispace Inc. will deliver a lunar rover under development by the United Arab Emirates to the Moon next year in what will be the Arab world's first lunar mission. Under the contract recently announced by the Tokyo-based space company and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Dubai's governmental space agency, Ispace will also provide communications and power during the journey to the Moon and on its surface. The UAE's rover will be loaded onto a lunar lander that Ispace plans to launch from Florida in the United States using a rocket made by SpaceX, officially known as Space Exp...