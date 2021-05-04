Soccer: Frontale edge past Grampus to move 9 points clear

Newsfrom Japan

Leaders Kawasaki Frontale held onto a 3-2 home win over second-placed Nagoya Grampus on Tuesday, the reigning champions opening up a nine-point gap at the top of the J-League first division. After easing to a 4-0 win in the reverse fixture on Thursday, Kawasaki led 3-0 before surviving a late scare in the final 20 minutes at their Todoroki Stadium. Kawasaki remain unbeaten after winning 12 of their opening 14 fixtures. Grampus have suffered a huge setback in their title chase, meanwhile, as their defense which in April set J1 records of 823 minutes as well as nine games without conceding a goa...