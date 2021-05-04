Baseball: Yanagita hits 3-for-4 as Hawks hold off Eagles

Newsfrom Japan

The SoftBank Hawks relied on their batting and pitching depth in a 6-4 win over Pacific League rivals the Rakuten Eagles on Tuesday, with Yuki Yanagita going 3-for-4 as one of five Hawks hitters with RBIs. Yuki Tsumori (1-0) earned his first win of the season in the top-of-the-standings clash at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome, striking out a pair in a scoreless sixth inning. The 23-year-old right-hander was one of five Hawks relievers to take the mound following Shunsuke Kasaya's four-inning start. "I'm still gaining experience, but I'll do my best to keep preventing hits and runs," Tsumori said. Livan...