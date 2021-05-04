Soccer: Japan manager Moriyasu says Asano "not someone who betrays"

Newsfrom Japan

Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu on Tuesday said Takuma Asano is "not someone who betrays people or his team" after the forward terminated his contract with Serbian club Partizan over alleged unpaid salary. Moriyasu managed the 26-year-old when they were together at Sanfrecce Hiroshima, and was concerned by the situation with Partizan insisting on a contract breach after the player left before the end of the season. "I'd like to wait and see, but he's not someone who betrays people or his team. I hope the issue is resolved quickly," Moriyasu said during an online interview. Asano joined Arsenal f...