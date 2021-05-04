U.S. trade deficit in March rises to record-high $74.45 bil.

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. deficit in trade of goods and services widened 5.6 percent in March to $74.45 billion, the highest on record, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. U.S. exports increased 6.6 percent to $200.03 billion, while imports rose 6.3 percent to $274.48 billion, also a record high. By country, the U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan grew 46.4 percent in March from the previous month to $5.89 billion. The deficit with China, meanwhile, widened 12.5 percent to $27.69 billion, while that with Mexico jumped 55.0 percent to $9.89 billion. The global trade figures are measured on a balance-of-paymen...