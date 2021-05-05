G-7 to hold finance ministerial talks June 4-5 in London

Newsfrom Japan

The British government said Tuesday that finance ministers from the Group of Seven countries will gather for a two-day meeting in person in London ahead of their summit talks later that month. The G-7 finance ministers will likely discuss such issues as "building a green and inclusive global economic recovery, protecting jobs, and supporting vulnerable countries to recover from the COVID pandemic," the government said in a press release. Ahead of the London meeting, the G-7 finance ministers and central bank governors will also hold a virtual gathering on May 28, it added. The leaders of Brita...