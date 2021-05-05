Baseball: Ohtani to return to mound on Wednesday

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani will return to the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday after skipping his previous scheduled start with a sore throwing arm. The two-way star, who has continued batting since he was hit by a pitch against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, has been cleared to make his fourth start of the year against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays, Angels manager Joe Maddon announced Tuesday. Ohtani is also likely to take his place in the lineup as designated hitter, continuing the Angels' policy this season of letting the joint MLB home run leader bat on his pitching days. "Like we've done e...