Japan bans removal of prized agricultural seeds, seedlings abroad

Newsfrom Japan

Japan has recently made illegal the carrying or sending of seeds or seedlings of domestically developed farm products out of the country as it tries to protect local producers from the impacts of unauthorized overseas cultivation. The ban comes in response to concerns seeds and saplings of domestic varieties of plants registered in Japan, such as the high-end lime-colored Shine Muscat grape, have been grown and sold abroad in recent years without the local developers' permission. The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries says China and South Korea have cultivated the Shine Muscat gra...