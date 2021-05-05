Recycling of plastic waste from Gundam models gets under way

Newsfrom Japan

Toy maker Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. has recently launched a project to recycle throw-away plastic parts from its model kits based on the popular Japanese sci-fi television animation series "Mobile Suit Gundam" as part of its sustainability effort. Under the project that started on April 1, the Tokyo-based entertainment firm has asked fans to deposit the plastic frame sections usually discarded after assembling the models at about 190 collection points across the nation in model shops and Bandai Namco-run amusement arcades. The company plans to reuse the plastic waste for making plastic produc...