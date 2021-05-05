Baseball: Sanchez steers Giants to victory over Carp

Newsfrom Japan

Angel Sanchez tossed seven shutout innings and Hiroyuki Nakajima drove in the decisive run as the Yomiuri Giants subdued the Hiroshima Carp 4-0 in the Central League on Wednesday. Right-hander Sanchez (2-2) gave up six hits but no walks as he largely kept the Carp batters out of scoring position at Hiroshima's Mazda Stadium. He struck out a pair and allowed only one runner past second base, in the bottom of the third, when Kaito Kozono lined to right for a triple. The former big leaguer from the Dominican Republic showed no signs of the shoulder discomfort that saw him taken out of the rotatio...