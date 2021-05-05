Baseball: Sanchez steers Giants to victory over Carp

Angel Sanchez tossed seven shutout innings and Hiroyuki Nakajima drove in the decisive run as the Yomiuri Giants subdued the Hiroshima Carp 4-0 in the Central League on Wednesday. Right-hander Sanchez (2-2) gave up six hits but no walks as he largely kept the Carp batters out of scoring position at Hiroshima's Mazda Stadium. He struck out a pair and allowed only one runner past second base, in the bottom of the third, when Kaito Kozono lined to right for a triple. The former big leaguer from the Dominican Republic showed no signs of the shoulder discomfort that saw him taken out of the rotatio...
Kyodo News

