"Demon Slayer" grabs top spot in U.S. weekend box office revenues

A Japanese animated movie based on the blockbuster "Demon Slayer" manga series has grabbed the top spot in last weekend's box office revenues with an estimated $6.42 million, according to data from a cinema magazine. Eleven days after its release, the film has already become the third-highest-grossing Japanese anime film in North America with $32.22 million, trailing two Pokemon movies released in 1999 and 2000, Boxoffice Pro said in a press release Sunday. "Demon Slayer -- Kimetsu no Yaiba -- The Movie: Mugen Train," a tale of an adolescent boy fighting human-eating demons, beat "Mortal Komba...
