U.S. backs waiver on intellectual property rights for COVID vaccines

The United States will support waiving intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines to help expand global vaccine supplies amid the ongoing pandemic, the country's top trade envoy Katherine Tai said Wednesday. Noting that "extraordinary measures" are needed to tackle the global health crisis, the U.S. trade representative said in a statement that the administration of President Joe Biden will support the IP waiver "in service of ending this pandemic." "We will actively participate in text-based negotiations at the World Trade Organization needed to make that happen," she said, bu...