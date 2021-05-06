Tokyo stocks open higher after Dow's record-high finish

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday as sentiment was improved by the Dow Jones index's record-high finish overnight fueled by growing hopes for a U.S. economic recovery. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 317.63 points, or 1.10 percent, from last Friday to 29,130.26. Japanese financial markets were closed from Monday to Wednesday for the Golden Week holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 25.51 points, or 1.34 percent, at 1,923.75. Gainers were led by iron and steel, precision instrument, and o...