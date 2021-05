Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were bullish Thursday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei briefly rising over 2 percent to a two-week high, driven by the Dow Jones index's record-high finish overnight. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average briefly jumped to around 29,400, its highest intraday level since April 19. Every industry category gained ground, led by iron and steel, and pulp and paper issues. Export-related issues were supported by the yen's weakness against the U.S. dollar.