Baseball: Kikuchi gets 2nd loss, Means throws no-hitter vs Mariners

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi was saddled with the loss in a lefty-lefty matchup against the Baltimore Orioles' John Means, who threw a no-hitter in a 6-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. Kikuchi (1-2) allowed three runs on five hits, including two run-scoring singles in the second inning and a solo homer in the seventh, while striking out seven and walking one in seven strong innings of work at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Means (4-0) missed a perfect game by one wild pitch, allowing a runner to reach base in the third inning after striking him out. The runner was thrown...