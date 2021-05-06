Tokyo stocks rise in morning on record Dow, upbeat domestic earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei stock index rose over 2 percent to a two-week high Thursday morning, as hopes for a U.S. economic recovery pushed up the Dow Jones index to a record high overnight and major domestic companies reported upbeat earnings. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 578.56 points, or 2.01 percent, from last Friday to 29,391.19. Japanese financial markets were closed from Monday to Wednesday for the Golden Week holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 35.31 points, or 1.86 percent, at 1,933.55. Gainers were led by iron and steel, pul...