Minutes show BOJ careful not to be seen as less accommodative

Some members of the Bank of Japan's policy board were careful not to give the impression that it has become less accommodative when its policy kit was reviewed in March amid the prospect of protracted monetary easing, minutes of the meeting showed Thursday. The review was aimed at addressing the side-effects of monetary easing and making it more effective and sustainable after the pandemic moved the BOJ's elusive 2 percent inflation target further away and strengthened the view that the core consumer price index, a key indicator of inflation, will be in negative territory for the time being. S...