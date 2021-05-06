Sumitomo, 2 other firms invest in Singaporean solar power provider

Newsfrom Japan

Three Japanese companies, including major trading house Sumitomo Corp., have invested in Sunseap Group Pte. Ltd. to help the Singaporean solar power provider expand its clean energy drives in Japan and other Asia-Pacific countries. The three, also including Shikoku Electric Power Co. and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co., did not release their investment amounts, which represent Sunseap's latest fund-raising program called Series E. Sunseap said its partnership with the three Japanese companies will pave the way for it to introduce a slate of clean technology and business solutions to th...