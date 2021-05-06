Narita airport to reopen part of Terminal 2 closed due to pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

The operator of Narita airport near Tokyo is considering reopening part of its Terminal 2 satellite building that was closed in April last year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday. The plan to reopen the area in one of the country's major international gateways reflects an expected recovery in arrival numbers. Narita International Airport Corp. will decide when to resume operation of the zone in accordance with the government's anti-virus measures, according to the sources. With the closure of the satellite building, passengers arriving at remo...