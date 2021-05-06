Nikkei rebounds to two-week high on U.S. economic recovery hopes

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index ended at a two-week high on Thursday as investors bought back issues sensitive to business cycles after hopes for a U.S. economic recovery pushed up the Dow Jones index to a record high overnight. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 518.74 points, or 1.80 percent, from Friday at 29,331.37, its highest close since April 19. Japanese financial markets were closed from Monday to Wednesday for public holidays. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 29.16 points, or 1.54 percent, higher at 1,927.40. Gainers were led by...