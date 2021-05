Newsfrom Japan

Nintendo Co. said Thursday its net profit jumped 85.7 percent from a year earlier to a record 480.38 billion yen ($4.4 billion) in the business year through March on robust sales of its Switch game console and software such as the smash hit "Animal Crossing." Operating profit surged 81.8 percent to 640.63 billion yen and sales rose 34.4 percent to 1.76 trillion yen in the year ended March 31. For the current year, Nintendo expects a 29.2 percent drop in net profit to 340 billion yen.