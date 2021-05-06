SoftBank sues Rakuten, ex-worker over using leaked 5G technology info

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese wireless carrier SoftBank Corp. said Thursday it has filed a damages suit against a former employee and rival Rakuten Mobile Inc. for illegally using the plaintiff's 5G network technology information leaked by the ex-SoftBank worker. In the lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court, SoftBank Group Corp.'s mobile phone service subsidiary is seeking 1 billion yen ($9.1 million) as part of its alleged damages totaling about 100 billion yen, it said. SoftBank is also demanding suspension of the use of Rakuten's base stations which have allegedly been built based on the leaked information and ...