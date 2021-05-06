Singapore newspaper publisher to be restructured into nonprofit

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore Press Holdings Ltd., a leading media company in the city-state, said Thursday it will turn its newspaper publishing business into a not-for-profit company due to shrinking advertising revenue amid a fiercely competitive media landscape. The company, which had enjoyed a near monopoly of the print newspaper publishing in Singapore that made it one of the richest media companies in Asia before the internet era, said in a statement that it "will be transferring its media business to a not-for-profit entity amidst the ongoing challenge of falling advertising revenue." Under the restructur...