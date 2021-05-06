China suspends economic dialogue with Australia "indefinitely"

Newsfrom Japan

China announced Thursday the indefinite suspension of all strategic economic dialogue with Australia, in a move that many see to be a response to Canberra's decision to cancel "Belt and Road Initiative" agreements. In a statement, China's National Development and Reform Commission said Australian government officials had "launched a series of measures to disrupt the normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Australia out of Cold War mindset and ideological discrimination." The statement comes weeks after the Australian federal government canceled two legally non-binding Belt and Road ...