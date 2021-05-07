No plan to target Chinese rocket as it falls to Earth: Pentagon chief

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. military currently has no plan to fire upon a large Chinese rocket that is likely to fall back to Earth this weekend, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday. Latest estimates have shown the Long March-5B Y2 rocket, which carried the core module of China's first space station to orbit last week, is expected to come down "somewhere between" Saturday and Sunday, according to Austin. "At this point, we don't have a plan to shoot the rocket down. We're hopeful that it will land in a place where it won't harm anyone, hopefully in the ocean, or someplace like that," he told a press con...