Tokyo stocks open mixed, weighed down by virus emergency extension

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Friday, with gains on the Dow index hitting a record high for a second straight day offset by concerns over economic fallout as the Japanese government prepares to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency in urban areas. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 70.38 points, or 0.24 percent, from Thursday to 29,260.99. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 1.44 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,928.84. Decliners were led by oil and coal product, and marine transportation issues, while insura...