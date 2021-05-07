Tokyo stocks rise in morning on strong U.S. shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning on hopes for a U.S. economic recovery backed by higher U.S. shares, even though the Japanese government is preparing to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency in urban areas. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 82.63 points, or 0.28 percent, from Thursday to 29,414.00. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 8.20 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,935.60. Gainers were led by insurance, marine transportation and food issues.