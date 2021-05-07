Wages in Japan see 1st rise in 13 months due to less part-timers

Newsfrom Japan

Nominal monthly wages in Japan in March rose 0.2 percent from a year earlier for the first increase in 13 months, reflecting a decline in the number of part-timers amid the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Friday. Average total cash earnings per worker, including base and overtime pay, stood at 282,164 yen ($2,600) on a nominal basis in the reporting month, according to preliminary data from the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry. The average monthly wages for full-time workers fell 0.3 percent to 365,804 yen and those of part-time workers dropped 0.8 percent to 96,350 yen, the data s...