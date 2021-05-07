Main events scheduled for May 10-16

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for May 10-16: May 10 (Mon) -- Budget committees of House of Representatives and House of Councillors to hold deliberations. May 11 (Tues) -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release household spending data for March, average for whole of 2020. -- Nissan Motor Co. to release earnings reports for FY 2020. -- Ground Self-Defense Force to begin joint drills with U.S. Marines, French army. May 12 (Wed) -- Toyota Motor Corp., SoftBank Group Corp. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. to release earnings reports for FY 2020. -- Cabinet Office to re...