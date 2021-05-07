Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to help firms in China's Guangdong trade abroad

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. has developed a risk management scheme for companies in China's southern province of Guangdong to help their trade and investment abroad. The risk management platform, developed by the company's wholly owned local subsidiary, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (China) Co., is intended to support Guangdong firms in cooperation with the provincial government's related departments, the Japanese nonlife insurer said Thursday. Specifically, the platform allows Guangdong companies to collect overseas risk information and seek insurance cost estimates. Insurance policies ...