Tokyo stocks end slightly higher on strong earnings, U.S. shares

Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday as sentiment was supported by a robust Wall Street and favorable domestic earnings results, but gains were capped as a wait-and-see mood grew ahead of U.S. jobs data for April due out later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 26.45 points, or 0.09 percent, from Thursday at 29,357.82. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 5.65 points, or 0.29 percent, higher at 1,933.05. Gainers were led by iron and steel, marine transportation and insurance issues.