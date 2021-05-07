URGENT: JAL reports 1st net loss since 2012 relisting

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Airlines Co. on Friday reported a net loss of 286.69 billion yen ($2.6 billion) for the business year through March as the coronavirus pandemic depressed travel demand, causing the company to log its first red ink since relisting in 2012 following rehabilitation. JAL, which has been undergoing cost-cutting to ride out the COVID-19 crisis, did not disclose earnings forecasts for the current year through next March, citing uncertainty. JAL logged a loss of 398.31 billion yen before interest and taxes as sales plunged 65.3 percent from the year before to 481.23 billion yen in the year throu...