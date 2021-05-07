Baseball: Ohtani hits double-digit homers for season with 2-run blast

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit his 10th home run of 2021 and reached double-digit homers in a single season in the majors for the third time as his team took an 8-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. A day after he threw five-plus innings of one-hit ball in a start that was delayed by two days because of a sore right elbow, Ohtani performed at the plate, pushing the Angels' lead to 3-0 with a two-run homer off Josh Fleming (2-3) in the third at Angel Stadium. Los Angeles starter Andrew Heaney threw 6-2/3 scoreless innings, but three relievers gave up eight runs over two...