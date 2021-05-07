China raps Japan, U.S. for creating exclusive group on supply chains

Newsfrom Japan

China on Friday criticized moves by Japan and the United States to strengthen their supply chains in a veiled attempt to rely less on the world's second-biggest economy, saying the two countries are trying to create an "exclusive small group." Politicizing technology, economic and trade issues as well as violating the principles of market economy and fair competition will "only artificially divide the world," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters. China hopes other nations would "do more things that are conducive to normal global scientific, technological and trade exch...