Japan pharma industry opposes U.S. backing for vaccine patent waiver

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association on Friday opposed the United States' support for a waiver of coronavirus vaccine patent rights held by pharmaceutical companies. A waiver, which is being discussed at the World Trade Organization, could exacerbate global shortages of vital components of vaccines and stoke anxiety about product quality, the association said. Earlier this week, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said President Joe Biden's administration will support the idea of an intellectual property waiver to help expand global vaccine supplies as part of efforts to end ...