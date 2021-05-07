Baseball: Last place BayStars turn tables on league-leading Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Tyler Austin belted a tie-breaking seventh-inning home run as the DeNA BayStars came from behind to beat the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers 12-6 on Friday. The BayStars, who won their second straight, overturned an early two-run deficit and then overcame a bullpen blowup at rainy Yokohama Stadium to snap Hanshin's four-game win streak. With the game tied 6-6 in the seventh after BayStars relievers Edwin Escobar and Kevin Shackelford combined to allow four runs, Austin led off the seventh with his fifth home run. "(I was) not trying to hit a homer, just get on base and get something goin...