Japan's extended virus emergency to lead to 1 tril. yen economic loss

Japan's extended state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic is estimated to lead to an economic loss of 1 trillion yen ($9.2 billion), dimming the prospect for a steady recovery toward the end of the year, according to an economist's forecast. The government's decision Friday to expand the areas for the emergency declaration and extend it by about three weeks will have a negative impact of 600 billion yen in addition to the initially estimated 400 billion yen, said Shunsuke Kobayashi, chief economist at Mizuho Securities. Japan's third state of emergency took effect on April 25 and slate...