Baseball: Support staff key to Ohtani's two-way success in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani is receiving deserved plaudits for his hot start to the 2021 season, and the people behind him are putting their all into ensuring baseball's two-way phenomenon keeps living up to the hype. Ohtani has had to clear the hurdles that come with being an international prospect attempting to chart a path to Major League Baseball stardom, and his personal interpreter and physical trainer have proven key in helping him find his way. Ippei Mizuhara, who worked as an interpreter for Japan's Nippon Ham Fighters, where Ohtani played for five seasons, not only offers Ohtani help in communicat...