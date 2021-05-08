Soccer: Grampus scramble past Cerezo

Newsfrom Japan

A big defensive play and a lucky goal made the difference for second-place Nagoya Grampus in their 1-0 win over Cerezo Osaka in the J-League first division on Saturday. In a game that looked like it would go goalless, Cerezo were denied a tremendous chance when a missed 61st-minute header rolled in space in front of the goal. Defender Shinnosuke Nakatani, however, pounced to clear the ball. Five minutes later, fortune smiled again on the hosts at Toyota Stadium, when defender Yutaka Yoshida scored from what initially appeared to be an offside position. The assistant referee thought so and rais...